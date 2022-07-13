AP LAWCET, EDCET to be held today

Tirupati: AP LAWCET (Law Common Entrance Test), PGLCET (Post-Graduation Law Common Entrance Test) and EDCET (Education Common Entrance Test) being conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam under the chairmanship of the vice-chancellor Prof D Jamuna are scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

AP LAWCET and PGLCET will be held in 80 centres in the state from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The convenor of AP LAWCET Prof T Sita Kumari said that they have received 15,709 applications out of which 11,592 are for 3-year course, 3,092 for 5-year course and the remaining 1,025 applications are for 2-year LLM course. The examination will be held as per schedule, she said.

Also, AP EDCET will be held from 9 am to 11 am on Wednesday. It will be held in 71 centres across the state for which 13,977 candidates have applied to take admission into the B. Ed and B. Ed special education programmes.

AP EDCET convenor Prof TG Amuthavalli informed that scribes have been arranged for 310 divyangan (disabled) candidates while observers will monitor the examination at all the centres. Candidates will be allowed into the examination hall from 7.30 am onwards.