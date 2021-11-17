AP Maritime Board sends proposals to centre for setting up ship repairing centre in the state

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has prepared a plan for generating revenue and creating employment by making use of the long coastline of the state. Against this backdrop, ad there is no ship repairing unit in the East Coast region, the maritime has focused on taking advantage of the opportunity and sent proposals to the Centre to set up a ship repair and recycling cluster in the state as part of Maritime India Vision-2030.

It is said that Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts are in favour of the cluster and Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been asked to take advantage of this opportunity in view of long-term needs. AP Maritime officials said the proposal was brought to the attention of the Union Minister during a recent visit to Delhi.

The establishment of a ship repairing-recycling unit will directly employ 15,000 people. Recycling a ship requires an average of 300 skilled human resources. Based on this it is estimated that 50 MSME units will be set up. In addition, if 10 lakh tonnes of steel is sold in pieces, it will cost the Centre and the state Rs. 270 crores per revenue collection.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 ships worldwide each year and up to 300 ships in the country go for recycling. At present, the state of Gujarat is leading in the recycling business in our country. Now the state government is taking rapid steps to seize this opportunity for our state on the east coast.