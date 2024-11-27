AP Mega DSC Syllabus Released Ahead of issuance of Notification

In an important development for candidates awaiting the Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) announcement, the School Education Department has provided an update regarding the much-anticipated AP DSC Notification 2024. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of the notification has been delayed; however, efforts are underway to assist candidates in their preparation.

As part of these arrangements, the official syllabus for the AP DSC has been made available online, released on November 27th. Candidates can now access the syllabus through the AP DSC website at [https://apdsc2024.apcfss.in/](https://apdsc2024.apcfss.in/). The website offers a direct link for downloading the syllabus PDF, ensuring that candidates have the necessary resources for their studying needs.

The exact date for the release of the Mega DSC Notification is expected to be clarified only after the expert committee on SC classification submits its report to the government. Despite the current postponement of the DSC notification by 2-3 months, officials have assured that the recruitment of teachers will progress as scheduled. The government has indicated that actions are being taken to expedite this process.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated through the official AP DSC website for further announcements and follow the provided link to access the syllabus.