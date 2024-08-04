AP Minister Lokesh assures to help a student to pursue engineering in IIT

Live
Just In
Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh has stepped in to support Basavayya, a bright young talent from Attili village in West Godavari district, who recently secured admission to IIT Lucknow. Faced with the daunting challenge of a Rs. 4 lakh course fee, Basavayya turned to the minister via Twitter, sharing his family's financial struggles.
Basavayya's parents, who work as wage laborers, have been unable to cover the costs associated with his education, leading him to contemplate dropping out. In his heartfelt tweet, the aspiring student expressed his hopes and aspirations for a better future, while seeking assistance to continue his studies.
Responding to Basavayya's plea, Minister Nara Lokesh retweeted the student's message, assuring him, "Basavayya, you will study in IIT Lucknow. Your dream will come true. I will take care of your fees. I wish you all the best." This gesture has sparked widespread appreciation from netizens, with many praising Lokesh for his compassion and commitment to supporting education.
The news has been met with gratitude from Basavayya’s family, who expressed their heartfelt thanks to the minister for his timely intervention.