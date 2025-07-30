AP minister Nara Lokesh urges Google to set up chip designing centre in the state

In a meeting held today in Singapore, Andhra Pradesh's Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh urged Google Cloud Director Drew Brains to establish a chip designing centre in the state. This request follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last December, which aimed to create a data city in Visakhapatnam.

Minister Lokesh highlighted that all necessary infrastructure for the data city is now complete, advocating for the prompt initiation of the Google data centre project. He noted that Google is now developing its own chips for servers and requested that the company consider incorporating a chip designing centre within the proposed campus in Visakhapatnam.

Furthermore, Lokesh encouraged Google to explore the possibility of establishing a server supply chain in Andhra Pradesh, positioning the state as a viable alternative to manufacturing hubs in China and Taiwan. He expressed optimism that Google Cloud or its server suppliers could leverage Andhra Pradesh as a global centre for repair and maintenance services, citing the region's robust air and port connectivity as key advantages.

In response, Drew Brains assured that Google would assess current projects tied to the MoUs and consider Andhra Pradesh's proposals with a high-level team, indicating a willingness to make a positive decision moving forward.