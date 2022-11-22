AP minister RK Roja wishes singer Mangli for being appointed as SVBC Channel advisor

It is known that Singer Mangli has been appointed as SVBC Channel Board Advisor. Meanwhile, AP Minister Roja congratulated Mangli on this occasion through her Twitter handle. She wrote that she is happy for Mangli being appointed as SVBC Channel advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and wished that she would sing more devotional songs.











Moreover, on 17th of this month Jabardasth actors along with singer Mangli visited Tirumala as it was Minister Roja's birthday. She participated participated in the birthday celebrations of minister.

The government issued an order appointing Mangli as Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel Advisor. She will continue as an advisor for two years. It is said that while SVBC issued the order in the month of March this year, she took charge less than four days ago. It is said that Mangli will be given a salary of one lakh rupees per month. Singer Mangli's real name is Satyavathy.. She became famous in a song she sang during Bonala. After that she also sung songs in movies.

It is known that Mangli's hometown is Gutti Mandal, Basinepalle Thanda of Anantapur District and sang some songs for the YSRCP in 2019 elections.