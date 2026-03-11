AP MSME Corporation, CII CEL sign MoU

Amaravati: In a major step towards advancing entrepreneurial development across the State, the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation and the CII Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood (CII CEL) formally exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday in Amaravati. The MoU was exchanged in the august presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Dr V Nagalakshmi, chairperson, CII Vijayawada, exchanged the MoU with Vishwa M, CEO of Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation, in the presence of Minister for Women and Child Welfare & Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani.

Speaking on the occasion, officials said the collaboration aims to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State through structured capacity-building programmes, stronger market linkages, and professionally designed growth interventions. The partnership aligns with the State Government’s vision of building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that boosts economic activity, generates employment, and promotes inclusive development.

The initiative will focus on enabling entrepreneurs through knowledge transfer and technical exposure, providing structured mentorship and continuous handholding support, strengthening market access and business networking opportunities, fostering peer learning through CEL’s entrepreneur development forums, enhancing financial literacy and informed decision-making capabilities, and building leadership skills to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses sustainably.

Through its nationwide network and sectoral expertise, CII CEL will extend industrial exposure, mentorship from seasoned professionals, and structured entrepreneurial development modules to strengthen the growth capabilities of micro and small enterprises.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to fostering a thriving MSME sector and expanding livelihood opportunities. Both organisations reiterated their shared vision of strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship and enhancing economic resilience in the state.