AP mulling social media ban for children

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 6:15 AM IST

Amaravati: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is examining the possibility of restricting social media access for children below 16, drawing lessons from Australia’s recent regulatory approach. Speaking at Davos, Lokesh said young users often lack the ability to fully understand online content, making legal safeguards necessary. He indicated that voluntary controls may not be sufficient and that a structured framework could be required.

Nara Lokeshsocial media regulationchildren below 16Australia modeldigital safety
