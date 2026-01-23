AP mulling social media ban for children
Amaravati: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is examining the possibility of restricting social media access for children below 16, drawing lessons from Australia’s recent regulatory approach. Speaking at Davos, Lokesh said young users often lack the ability to fully understand online content, making legal safeguards necessary. He indicated that voluntary controls may not be sufficient and that a structured framework could be required.
