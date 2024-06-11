Live
- Higher education institutions can admit students twice a year, says UGC Chairman
- Chiranjeevi to attend NDA cabinet oath taking ceremony at Vijayawada.
- Do not take court proceedings for granted: SC to Delhi govt
- UP BJP ready with report on Ministers’ non-performance
- WWDC 2024: iOS 18 Release Date, Compatible Devices and Upcoming Features
- AP NDA Leaders meet Guv requesting him to invite them to form Govt
- FIR against IREO estate executives, Oberoi Realty
- Restrictions then, tight security now for Pawan in Vizag
- ‘Terrorists will pay a heavy price,’ says J&K L-G
- Actor Darshan arrested in murder case
NDA leaders met AP Governor Nazeer on Tuesday and submitted a copy of resolution electing N Chandrababu Naidu as leader of legislature party.
Vijayawada: NDA leaders met AP Governor Nazeer on Tuesday and submitted a copy of resolution electing N Chandrababu Naidu as leader of legislature party.
Governor is likely to issue a notification asking them to take oath.
By evening the list of ministers who will take oath will be announced.
