  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP NDA Leaders meet Guv requesting him to invite them to form Govt

AP NDA Leaders meet Guv requesting him to invite them to form Govt
x
Highlights

NDA leaders met AP Governor Nazeer on Tuesday and submitted a copy of resolution electing N Chandrababu Naidu as leader of legislature party.

Vijayawada: NDA leaders met AP Governor Nazeer on Tuesday and submitted a copy of resolution electing N Chandrababu Naidu as leader of legislature party.

Governor is likely to issue a notification asking them to take oath.

By evening the list of ministers who will take oath will be announced.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X