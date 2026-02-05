AP NDA leaders to meet today

A significant meeting is scheduled today in Andhra Pradesh as political tensions rise. Leaders from the alliance will convene at 11 AM, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and BJP state chief Madhav. Several ministers are also expected to attend.

The discussions are likely to centre around key issues, notably the recent report by the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the Tirumala laddoo matter. The cabinet’s decision to form a committee to review the report is also expected to be a major topic.

Political circles suggest that the meeting aims to bring clarity and consensus among alliance partners regarding the Tirumala laddoo issue. Additionally, recent political developments, district tours, and future strategies are expected to be discussed.