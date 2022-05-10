AP on high alert

Viskhapatnam/ Kakinada: Though the IMD has stated that the cyclone will not have landfall in Andhra Pradesh or Odisha, the state administration has been put on high alert to minimise the possible damage due to heavy rains which are likely in north coastal and East Godavari districts. As a part of the safety management, a control room has been opened at the Collectorate to function round the clock with a toll-free number 0891-2590100 and 0891-2590102.

All tahsildars, RDOs and line department staff in these districts have been asked to stay at their respective headquarters to monitor the situation and take necessary measures.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and west-central Bay of Bengal between May 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, five flights which were supposed to land in Visakhapatnam were cancelled on Monday. With this, the flight service from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Mumbai and Chennai were cancelled.

Cyclone Asani is the first cyclone of 2022 and is named as per the suggestion from Sri Lanka. Asani translates to 'wrath' in Sinhala but unlike its namesake, the system may not turn as devastating for the Indian mainland.

Offshore patrol vessel ICGS Veera, five disaster relief teams with 20 Coast Guard personnel have been kept on standby with relief material at Visakhapatnam to meet any contingency during the cyclone. Also, frequent alerts against venturing out into the sea are being issued for safety of country boats from ICG ships at sea.