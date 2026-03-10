Hotels Raise LPG Shortage Concerns in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, Centre Responds

There have been a lot of concerns about LPG cylinder shortage in India. This has been happening a lot with especially hotels and restaurants in big cities. Many businesses say that they have been having problems with getting commercial LPG cylinders. These are required a lot for cooking. Some people think that there is going to be a possible hotel industry fuel crisis.

In Bengaluru, several restaurant owners reported a Bengaluru hotel's LPG shortage. They said suppliers were delaying deliveries, which made it difficult for kitchens to run normally. Some hotel associations also raised the issue with authorities.

A similar Chennai restaurant gas supply issue was also reported in Chennai. A few restaurants said they were not getting enough cylinders on time. Since most hotels and eateries depend on LPG for cooking, even small delays can create problems.

In Mumbai, members of the hospitality industry also spoke about a Mumbai hospitality LPG supply problem. Restaurant owners said that the supply of commercial cylinders was limited or delayed. Because of this, many businesses started worrying about a hospitality sector fuel problem.

These complaints led to discussions about a possible commercial LPG shortage in India. Some people believed the issue might be connected to global tensions and supply problems. This raised fears of a larger LPG supply disruption in India.

However, the central government quickly responded. In the Centre response to LPG shortage, officials said there is no nationwide shortage of LPG in India. The government clarified that LPG supply in the country is stable.

Officials also said that if some cities are facing delays, they are temporary and being fixed. The government assured that gas companies are working to deliver cylinders regularly so hotels and restaurants can continue their work without major problems.