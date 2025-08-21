AP on track to become centre for innovation: CM

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh is set to become a center for innovation, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared at the inauguration of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH). The Chief Minister, along with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, inaugurated the RTIH at Mayuri Tech Park here on Wednesday. The initiative will operate in a hub-and-spoke model, with its main center in Amaravati and five zonal centers spread across the state -- in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, and Anantapur.

Naidu inaugurated the RTIH zonal centres virtually from the Amaravati hub. Named after former chairman of the Tata conglomerate, Ratan Tata, the RTIHs will foster innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem, and mentor startups.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said he had discussed the idea over phone with Chandrasekaran and the latter accepted it. "This is where (what) we are thinking, if you (Chandrasekaran) don't have any objection, we want to promote his (Ratan Tata) brand for the benefit of this great nation," he said. Ratan Tata had contributed to society until the final days of his life. "We have to pay him respects for what he has done to this great nation … "We are launching this innovation hub to keep Ratan Tata's vision alive. His simplicity and service to the nation are an inspiration to all."

The Chief Minister opined that the hub will serve as a lifeline for young entrepreneurs and startups. He called upon young entrepreneurs to make the most of the opportunities available, emphasising that technology does not eliminate jobs but rather creates new avenues.

The five zonal centres will be mentored by reputed business groups to facilitate technology and skill upgradation in emerging sectors. Naidu said he had requested GMR Group to spearhead the Vizag RTIH, followed by Greenko (Rajahmundry RTIH), MEIL (Vijayawada RTIH), Adani Group (Tirupati RTIH) and Jindal company (Anantapur RTIH).

The launch of the RTIH proved to be a resounding success, with 1,67,321 registrations for innovation and business startups within just 24 hours. The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society was awarded by the Guinness World Records for the achievement; the honours being presented to CM Chandrababu Naidu. The Chief Minister had launched the 'Avishkarana Andhra' programme, which aims to create one entrepreneur per family. Naidu said 175 industrial hubs will be created in all the 175 Assembly constituencies of the southern state. He stressed that proper government policies are essential for creating wealth and boosting revenue.

The Chief Minister charted India’s rapid progress, saying the nation had moved from being the 11th largest economy to occupy the 4th position, with aspirations to become the 3rd largest economy in the country. He stated that this economic growth would lead to increased wealth and opportunities. Towards this end, the state is implementing developmental plans across different regions. He reiterated his goal to develop Amaravati as a quantum computing hub -- a field he believes will be revolutionary alongside artificial intelligence.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state is partnering with the Tata group on the 'Sanjeevani' project, currently in Kuppam, which aims to leverage global medical technology to protect the health of all citizens in the state.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran praised the RTIH initiative, stating, "The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will be a culmination of many ideas and will provide solutions for various sectors like health, defence, and agriculture." He commended CM Chandrababu Naidu for his vision and for bringing the project to fruition in a short time.