AP poll panel informs HC of steps for free, fair local bypolls

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission informed the High Court that it has taken all necessary steps to ensure free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the upcoming local body by-elections scheduled for August 10, 2025.

This was in response to a writ petition filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, who sought directions for stronger safeguards during the election process. The petition highlighted the need for CCTV surveillance, webcasting, police protection for contesting candidates, deployment of independent observers, control rooms, and full video documentation.

It urged that these measures be implemented to maintain a level playing field. Responding to the petition, the State Election Commission submitted that the concerns raised had already been addressed. It issued detailed instructions on August 4 and 6, 2025, to ensure proper law and order, monitoring by observers, security arrangements for candidates, and real-time supervision at polling stations, especially in sensitive areas. The Commission also circulated the “Guidelines for Observers” and formats for regular reporting of election conduct and compliance.

After reviewing the submissions, the High Court observed that the grievance raised by the petitioner had been resolved by the Election Commission’s action. The Court directed that the elections be held strictly as per the notified schedule and in a manner that is free, fair, and peaceful, allowing voters to exercise their rights without any obstruction. With these directions, the writ petition was disposed of.