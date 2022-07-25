AP Polycet-2022 admission schedule released

Guntur: The Department of Technical Education released the schedule for certificates verification of the candidates who secured ranks in the AP Polycet-2022 held in May this year for admission into diploma courses.

According to the schedule, candidates who secured ranks in the polycet-2022, and willing to join in the polytechnic courses should pay Rs 900 through online for registration of the rank and details for attending counseling.

The candidates should pay the processing fee of Rs 900 for OCs and Rs 500 for SC, ST candidates from July 27 to August 2 to attend counseling for admission into diploma courses.

Decentralised certificates verification will start from July 29 to August 5. First rank to 10,000 rank holders should attend for certificates verification on July 29 with necessary certificates and Polycet-2022 rank card.

For 10,001 to 25,000 rank holders, certificates verification will be held on July 30 and for 25,001 to 40,000 rank holders, certificates verification will be held on July 31.

Similarly for rank holders from 40,001 to 55000, certificates verification will be done on August 1. For 55,001 to 71,000 rank holders, the verification will take place on August 2. Those who secured ranks between 71,001 and 87,000 should attend certificates verification on August 3 and those who secured ranks from 87,001 to 1,04,000 should attend on August 4. From 1,04,001 to the last rank, the certificates will be verified on August 5.

For NCC, Sports, Games and Anglo Indians, certificates will be verified from August 2 to 5 at Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada city near Benz Circle.

Following is the schedule for exercising web options for all candidates. From rank 1 to 40,000, on August 6, 7, from rank 40,001 to 80,000 on August 8,9 and from rank 80,001 to the last rank, on August 11. Candidates may change their web options on August 12. For assistance and help the candidates may contact helpline, Help Desk Cell Numbers: 7995681678 and 7995865456.