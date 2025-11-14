AP positioned as India's Growth Engine, says Nara Lokesh at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a crucial growth engine for India, with Visakhapatnam designated as a significant growth corridor within the state, according to Minister Nara Lokesh. Speaking at the CII Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Lokesh highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to expedite the construction of Amaravati and enhance the development of Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh reassured potential investors that the government is streamlining the allocation of land and permissions to facilitate swift progression to production. He underscored the collaboration between the state and central governments, which he described as "double-engine bullet train" governance. He committed to treating investments in Andhra Pradesh as government partnerships, promising substantial support for businesses.

Additionally, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu expressed confidence in the developmental strides being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naidu. He noted that infrastructure projects in AP have rapidly progressed in recent months, including ports and airports built to international standards. Currently, the state boasts seven operational airports, with plans for an additional seven. Rammohan Naidu also announced the intention to establish aerospace and aircraft manufacturing sectors in Andhra Pradesh.