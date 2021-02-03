AP SEC launched e-Watch app to receive poll-related complaints
State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar formally launched the e-Watch app for the convenience of people to lodge complaints regarding irregularities in poll-related issues here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the State government filed a lunch motion petition in the high court against the launch of the poll app.
It says that the application was being launched with mala fide intention.
However the high court refused to hear the lunch motion petition and said that it would hear on Thursday.
