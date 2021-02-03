X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP SEC launched e-Watch app to receive poll-related complaints

e-Watch app
x

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar formally launched the e-Watch app for the convenience of people to lodge complaints regarding irregularities in poll-related issues here on Wednesday.

Highlights

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar formally launched the e-Watch app for the convenience of people to lodge complaints regarding irregularities in poll-related issues here on Wednesday.

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar formally launched the e-Watch app for the convenience of people to lodge complaints regarding irregularities in poll-related issues here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State government filed a lunch motion petition in the high court against the launch of the poll app.

It says that the application was being launched with mala fide intention.

However the high court refused to hear the lunch motion petition and said that it would hear on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X