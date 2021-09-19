AP SEC releases notification for election of Zilla Parishad and MPP chiefs

The State Election Commission has issued a notification for the election of the president and vice president for MPP, and Chairperson and vice-chairperson for ZPP in the wake of the ongoing counting of MPTC and ZPTC election votes in Andhra Pradesh. The dates for the election have been finalized. SEC Nilam Sawhney has issued directions to this effect stating that MPP elections will be held on the 24th of this month at 3 pm and the election process of ZP Chairman and Vice-Chairman will take place on September 25 at 3 pm.

Earlier, the ZPTC members would elect a chairman and a vice-chairman, However, the state government has recently amended the Panchayati Raj Act to elect a second vice-chairman as well. It is learned that the posts of second deputy mayor and second vice-chairman have also been newly introduced in municipal corporations and municipalities.



Meanwhile, the counting of MPTC, ZPTC election votes is underway counting. YSRCP continues its winning streak in the Parishad elections. YSRCP has been heading to a massive victory in ZPTC and MPTC seats in many constituencies.