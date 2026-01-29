AP sets national record on iGOT Karmayogi platform

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh has achieved a significant national milestone on the iGOT Karmayogi digital learning platform, emerging as the first state in the country to record one crore course enrolments and 80 lakh course completions, according to a press release issued by the state government on Wednesday.

The achievement has been accomplished under Mission Karmayogi, the flagship capacity-building initiative of the Government of India, which aims to enhance the skills and competencies of civil servants through continuous and structured learning.

The state government said the milestone reflects Andhra Pradesh’s strong commitment to strengthening the capabilities of its workforce and adopting modern, efficient governance practices.

Officials said the record enrolments and completions underscore the priority accorded by the state to continuous training, professional development and performance-oriented administration. The initiative, the release noted, is aligned with the government’s objective of delivering public services in a more effective, transparent and citizen-focused manner. Through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, officers and employees across departments in the state are undergoing training in key areas such as governance and administrative skills, financial management, technology, public service delivery, leadership and policy formulation. The programmes are designed not only to enhance individual competencies but also to strengthen institutional capacity across the government.

The state government said that the impact of these training programmes is increasingly visible in day-to-day administration. With improved skills and updated knowledge, government employees are discharging their duties with greater efficiency, accountability and transparency, resulting in faster and higher-quality delivery of services to citizens. The initiative is being described as a strong foundation for the government’s push towards citizen-centric governance.

By achieving large-scale progress on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, Andhra Pradesh has positioned itself as a model for other states in the country, the press release said. The state is demonstrating in practice the principle that capacity building is central to sustainable development, earning recognition as a “learning state”.

Looking ahead, the government plans to introduce more department-specific specialised courses, advanced technology-driven learning modules and additional training programmes. The stated objective is to ensure that every government employee remains engaged in continuous learning and strives for excellence in public service.

The state government congratulated all government employees for their role in achieving this milestone, noting that Andhra Pradesh has once again set an example at the national level through its performance on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.