AP showcases investment potential in electronics manufacturing

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh is fast emerging as a prime destination for investments and industrial growth, especially in the electronics manufacturing sector. The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) and Andhra Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy draft workshop in Tirupati held on Thursday was aimed at giving a further boost to this sector.

The one-day workshop was jointly organised by the IT, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department, AP Economic Development Board, and the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

The workshop saw participation from key dignitaries including Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, who stated that the Government of India is actively promoting electronics component manufacturing through Production Linked Incentives (PLI) and other incentives.

He lauded AP’s proactive efforts and underlined the strong demand for electronics components in the market.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of ITE&C Bhaskar Katamneni highlighted that the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is committed not only to ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also to ‘Speed of Doing Business.’

He emphasised the abundant opportunities in the state for setting up industries and expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh is crafting a more competitive and investor-friendly electronics policy compared to the Central Government’s framework.

Bhaskar revealed that the state is aiming to localise production of electronic components, which are currently being imported, and is formulating a forward-looking policy to attract manufacturers. Plans are already underway to establish 25 percent of these units in the southern Rayalaseema region. Tirupati EMC-2 cluster and the Kopparthy EMC are being positioned as key hubs for this expansion.

Highlighting the state’s industrial readiness, he mentioned Sri City, where more than 200 industries are operational and contributing to significant employment.

Andhra Pradesh boasts superior infrastructure with robust road, rail, airport, and port connectivity.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to transparency and technological governance, he said Andhra Pradesh is leveraging AI, IoT, drones, and WhatsApp governance for effective administration.

As the state works toward its Vision 2047 goal of becoming a $2.4 trillion economy, it aims to harness not just IT but a range of industrial sectors to meet national targets.