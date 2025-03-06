AP showcases tourism potential at Berlin meet

Rajamahendravaram : Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh participated in the ITB Berlin 2025 conference, highlighting the state’s vast tourism potential and inviting global investments. The minister’s office explained his presentation on Tourism Pro-jects and proposals during this visit in a statement.

During the conference, the Minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s strategic position as the gateway to South Indian tourism. He outlined the state’s ambitious goal of attracting Rs 25,000 crore in tourism investments over the next five years. This initiative aims to develop a comprehensive tourism infrastructure, focusing on sustainable growth, economic devel-opment, employment opportunities, and cultural preservation.

The minister detailed the state’s diverse attractions, including a 1,000 km coastline with pristine beaches, scenic hills, rich natural landscapes, and renowned pilgrimage sites. He highlighted destinations such as the world-famous Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which draws millions of visitors annually, and Buddhist sites like Amaravati and Nagarjuna-konda. Additionally, he showcased the Araku Valley, known for its picturesque hills and tribal culture, as a prime tourist attraction.

Minister Durgesh also underscored the state’s focus on various tourism segments, including adventure tourism, eco-tourism, wellness centres, and luxury resorts. He said that Andhra Pradesh’s blend of historical heritage, natural beauty, and cultural richness makes it a must-visit destination for European and global tourists.

The ITB Berlin 2025 conference served as a platform for Andhra Pradesh to present its tourism opportunities to a global audience, aiming to position the state as a premier destination for international tourism investments.