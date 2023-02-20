AP SI preliminary exam answer key to be released today at 11 am, check link here

The preliminary written examination for the recruitment of 411 SI posts in Andhra Pradesh was held peacefully on Sunday (February 19). On Sunday, paper 1 was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board informed that around 1.51 lakh candidates have appeared for this examination in a total of 291 examination centers.



The board has clarified that the answer key for this exam will be released today February 20 at 11 am. After the release of the answer key, the candidates are advised to raise objections by mail as prescribed in the online procedure at SCTSI-PWT slprb.appolice.gov.in.



The board has announced that the receipt of objections will end on February 23. It has been announced that the results of this examination will be released in the next two weeks. While around 1.71 lakh candidates across the state applied for the SI prelims written exam, only one and a half lakh appeared for the exam.