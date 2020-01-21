AP Speaker registers protest for the first time, on opposition members

Amaravati: Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam expressed displeasure by registering his protest in the House, over the behaviour of opposition leaders on Tuesday. Probably, this was the first time in the history of the Assembly where the Speaker protests against the members. While the discussion was in progress on the Commission for SC ST Bill, 2020, the TDP MLAs shouted bigger and raised slogans on the save Amaravati.

At one point of time, when the MLAs surrounded the Speaker's Chair and disrupted the order of the House, he suddenly burst out and left the chair. As seeing it, the House came to a halt for more than an hour.

The Speaker left the house in a huff leaving everyone in the Assembly dumbfounded. He did not announce whether it was a break or adjournment. He removed his collar mike with force. Speaker left the House by saying that, he was protesting against the attitude of the TDP MLAs.

Surprisingly, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also shockingly stared at the Speaker's chair, as the incident happened when he arrived into the house and was sitting.

The trouble broke out as soon as the House assembled at 10 am. The TDP MLAs raised slogans "Save Amaravati".

Seetharam conducted the business amidst protests and noisy scenes.

Repeated requests from the Speaker went in vain. The TDP MLAs trooped the podium obstructing business. They engaged in a cross-talk with the YSRCP MLAs from the podium. The MLAs were also clueless whether it was a break or not. They were seen discussing the issue.

Meanwhile, when the Speaker was in his chamber, the YSRCP leader and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and others went to console him.

It was learnt that the Speaker expressed his displeasure over the TDP leaders and stated that it was just a matter of a few seconds to suspend them from the House. But, he did not take that decision to allow them to be in the House as crucial issues need to be discussed in the House. Already, he suspended the TDP leaders on Monday, during the discussion on three capitals bills. He did not want to repeat the same, the YSRCP leaders informed.