AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams from tomorrow, students asked to collect hall tickets

Andhra Pradesh Tenth Class Advanced Supplementary Examinations will start tomorrow in the state. These exams will be conducted for the students who have failed the 10th class public exams 2021-22 and the hall tickets have already been released.



The principals of the schools said that the students have to take Hall tickets today and appear for the exams from tomorrow. 10th class supplementary exams will be held from July 6 to 15 and will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm on the respective dates. Around 2,01,627 students will appear for these exams.



It is known that schools have reopened across the state today and Jagananna Vidya gift kits were distributed by CM. The government has spent Rs.2,368.33 crores so far on education in three years. "In the academic year 2018-19, the number of students in government schools from 1st to 10th class increased from 37.21 lakh to over 47 lakh," the education department said on this occasion adding that the number of students in government and private schools has reached 72.47 lakh.