AP SSC results likely to be released in a week

The eagerly awaited results of the Class 10 public examinations in Andhra Pradesh are expected to be announced within a week. The examinations took place from March 17 to April 1, with approximately 649,884 students participating throughout the state.

Following the conclusion of the examinations, the evaluation of answer sheets commenced on April 3 and was completed on April 9. Currently, the process of entering marks online is in its final stages. If all goes according to plan, the education department hopes to release the results by April 22.

In addition to the Class 10 examinations, the Universal Vidyapeeth Tenth Examination was conducted from April 3 to 7, while the Intermediate Examination took place from March 17 to March 28. The evaluation of answer sheets for these exams has also recently concluded, and results are anticipated shortly.

In a move to facilitate easier access for students, the government has implemented a system allowing Intermediate students to check their results directly through official websites and the ‘Mitra’ WhatsApp app. Authorities are now working on similar arrangements for Class 10 students, ensuring they too can access their results via WhatsApp.

The evaluation of answer sheets for the Class 10 examinations was conducted across 19 centres statewide and is expected to be fully completed by April 15. Once this process is finalised, the state education department will prepare for the official declaration of the results. Students and parents can look forward to the end of their anxious waiting period within the coming week.