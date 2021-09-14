AP TDP president Atchennaidu appears before Assembly Privilege committee, gives explanation

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Privilege Committee meeting chaired by Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy held today. The Privilege Committee has been investigating a complaint lodged against TDP MLA Atchennaidu. Against this backdrop, Atchennaidu who appeared before the committee is said to have apologised. The committee is investigating a complaint lodged by MLA Jogi Ramesh.



It is learned that Atchennaidu had allegedly made indecent remarks on Speaker Tammineni Sitaram in the past. The Privilege Committee objected to Achennaidu bringing in a lawyer without permission.

However, after the meeting, Privilege Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy told the media that Atchennaidu had withdrawn his remarks and would send his explanation to the committee members. It was revealed that the decision will be taken as per the opinion of the committee members in the next meeting.

Kakani said that Kuna Ravi informed that he was not available and sought an opportunity to appear before the committee. However, the Privilege Committee is seriously considering the absence of Kuna Ravi in person. The committee members said they would recommend to the assembly to take action against Kuna Ravi over contempt.

On the other hand, Kakani Govardhan Reddy said a decision would be taken on Nimmagadda Ramesh and Ramanaidu issue in the next meeting on the 21st.