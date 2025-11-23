AP team leaves for national dragon boat championships

Kurnool: A 12-member team from Andhra Pradesh departed from Kurnool railway station on Saturday to participate in 12th National Senior Dragon Boat Championships scheduled to be held in Nanded, Maharashtra, from November 24 to 27. The national-level event is expected to draw strong participation from across the country, and Andhra Pradesh contingent is preparing to compete in the mixed category, aiming to secure top honours.

On this occasion, AP Dragon Boat Association vice-president Gangadhar and State general secretary Avinash Shetty were present to flag off the team. Addressing the media, they said State athletes had undergone systematic training and demonstrated remarkable discipline and commitment in the run-up to the tournament. They expressed belief that the team possessed capability to deliver an outstanding performance and stand out among the competing states.

The association leaders added that participation in such prestigious national events not only enhances visibility of the sport in the State but also encourages more youth to take up water sports. They emphasised that State team’s participation reflects growing interest and potential for dragon boat racing in the region.

The AP team includes T Dhoni, Raya Likhitha Choudhary, K Mohith Rao, D Asifa Naz (Anantapur), Kammari Shekhar, Chenchu Venkateshwarlu, Lakshminarayana (Kurnool), Harijana Ramachandrudu (Nandyal), N Shivaji and P Mohana Lakshmi Priyanka (Prakasam).