Students urged to cultivate ethical values and discipline

Visakhapatnam: Managing trustee of Sankar Foundation A Krishna Kumar urged students of the College of Optometry to cultivate ethical standards, character building and discipline as the foundation for their future growth. Distributing certificates to graduates of the two-year diploma in ophthalmic course, recognised by the AP State Allied and Healthcare Professional Council.

Congratulating the students, he advised them to work hard with commitment to build successful careers. A total of 27 students achieved a 100 percent pass rate with all graduates securing placements in healthcare institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

P Krishna Prasad, Principal, Nasrin, vice principal and V Ramesh Kumar, DGM addressed the gathering and distributed certificates.