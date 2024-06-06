Live
AP, Telangana to witness rains for next five days
The Southwest Monsoon has made its way into the Telugu states, bringing with it heavy rains and gusty winds.
The Southwest Monsoon has made its way into the Telugu states, bringing with it heavy rains and gusty winds. Many areas in Hyderabad experienced rainfall, with places like Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Madapur, Gachibowli, and Rayadurgam receiving particularly heavy downpours. The rain resulted in water overflowing on the roads, leading to traffic congestion and difficulties for motorists.
In addition, Allurizilla Agency saw heavy rainfall as well. The Meteorological Center has issued a warning for potential heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in several districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are expected.
The Meteorological Department reported a surface circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal region, influencing south Andhra Pradesh. The Southwest Monsoon is predicted to reach parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh within the next few days.
The Meteorological Center stated that the monsoon will continue to expand to more areas, with heavy rains expected in multiple districts. The Southwest Monsoon is currently moving over Narayanapet in Telangana and Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, causing heavy rainfall in various parts of the region over the next few days.