AP TET 2022 notification released, here is the direct link

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a long wait has finally released the TET notification. According to the notification, the registration process will start from the 15th of this month and end on 15th of next month.



The examinations will be conducted online from August 6 to 21 followed by release of test key on August 31. The results will be released later on September 14, officials said. The complete information on TET online exams is available at http://aptet.apcfss.in.

The School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said that notification, information bulletin, syllabus, examination dates, examination fees and online examination instructions can be found through in this website. Candidates are required to apply for TET online.