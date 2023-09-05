AP to receive heavy rains for the next four days under influence of low pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the next four days due to the influence of low pressure. As a result, alerts have been issued for several districts in both states.



In Telangana, an orange alert has been issued for nine districts, including Jagityal, Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool. Additionally, heavy rains are expected in districts such as Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Bhupalapalli, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Hanmakonda, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Vanaparthi, and Jogulamba Gadwala, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

In Andhra Pradesh, the coastal regions, including Coast Andhra and Yanam, are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains. The IMD has issued orange warnings for these areas, with expected rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 20.44 cm. People in these regions are advised to remain alert.

Given the strong winds and heavy rains expected in the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, officials are urging caution and advising against venturing into the sea. It is important for residents to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow the instructions and guidelines provided by local authorities to ensure their safety.