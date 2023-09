AP to receive heavy rains in next 24 hours amid surface trough

The Meteorological Department said that the various surface troughs have spread from West Bengal to Odisha, Chhattisgarh to Telangana, and from Chhattisgarh to Maharashtra to the Konkan coast and predicted rains in coastal areas, several places in Rayalaseema, and sporadic heavy rains in certain coastal areas in next 24 hours. The Southwest Monsoon has become active, and on Monday, it rained in many places in Coastal and Rayalaseema regions.



Heavy rains are expected in districts such as Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Perpetrators Manyam, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Annamayya, Chittoor, Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati, and Kadapa. The rest of the districts can expect light to moderate rainfall. The AP Disaster Management Organization has advised people to remain vigilant as thunder accompanies the rains.

Significant amounts of rainfall have been recorded in several districts, including 82.4 mm in Santipuram (Chittoor district), 70.2 mm in Simhadripuram (Kadapa district), 68.4 mm in Vallur (Kadapa district), 65.2 mm in Punganur (Chittoor district), 66.2 mm in S Kota (Vizianagaram district), 58.8 mm in Amadagur (Sri Sathyasai district), 55.2 mm in Kamalapuram (Kadapa district), 52 mm in Kuppam (Chittoor district), 52 mm in Pakalam (Tirupati district), 51.2 mm in Obuladevacheruvu (Sathyasai district), 46.4 mm in Peddapuram (Kakinada district), 45.2 mm in Masulipatnam (Krishna district), 44.4 mm in Shinganamala (Anantapuram district), 42.6 mm in Uravakonda (Anantapuram district), 41.8 mm in Vempalle (Kadapa district), 41.2 mm in Tamballapalle (Annamaiya district), 41 mm in Sathyasai Nallamada district, 40 mm in Lakkireddypalle (Annamaiya district), 38.8 mm in Tadimarri (Sathyasai district), 38 mm in Gurramkonda (Annamaiya district), 37.8 mm in Rudravaram (Nandya district), 36.8 mm in Tanakallu (Sathyasai district), 36 mm in Palakonda (Parvathipuram Manyam district), 35.6 mm in Pulivendulu (Kadapa district), 35 mm in Kadiri (Sathyasai district), 33.8 mm in Bapat, 30.4 mm in Raichoti (Annamaiya district), and 30 mm in Nagari (Chittoor district).