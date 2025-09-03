AP to receive rains maid expected low pressure area in northwest Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area has developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and is anticipated to intensify further within the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has reported that it is likely to move west-northwest towards Odisha in the coming day.

Coastal areas can expect gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km/h, prompting officials to advise fishermen against venturing out to sea during this period.

In terms of rainfall, the region could experience moderate to heavy showers in Srikakulam, Parvathypuram manyam, and Alluri Seetharamaraj districts. Light to moderate rain is also expected across Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts, according to the latest updates from the Meteorological Department