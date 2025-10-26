AP Transport Department Intensifies Checks Following Kurnool Bus Tragedy

In response to the recent bus accident in Kurnool, the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has launched a rigorous inspection campaign targeting private vehicles across the state. Under the directive of Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, officials have conducted extensive checks over the past two days, leading to significant enforcement actions.

So far, violations have been registered against 361 travel buses, with 40 units seized for serious infringements. Authorities have identified 63 buses that have made unauthorised seating modifications, while those found lacking fire extinguishers have faced substantial fines.

The crackdown has resulted in legal action against 11 buses operating without emergency exits and an additional 83 lacking fire extinguishers. Furthermore, 14 buses have been flagged for inadequate fire alarms and safety systems. In a separate issue, fines have been issued to 11 buses unlawfully transporting goods and parcels.

The majority of violations have been reported in Nandyal district, where 66 cases were logged, followed by Palnadu with 36, and Prakasam with 34. Other areas affected include Tirupati with 25 cases, Chittoor with 8, Kurnool with 14, NTR with 42, and Annamaya district with 21.

During the inspections, officials also took the opportunity to educate passengers on the proper use of emergency exits in the event of an accident, emphasising the importance of safety in public transport.