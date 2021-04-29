AP Weather update: North Coastal Andhra and Yanam to receive rain today and tomorrow

AP Weather update: The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning for the next three days in north coastal Andhra and Yanam in Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places along the southern coast and in Rayalaseema today along with thunder and lightning.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecasted dry weather in one or two places tomorrow. Also, the meteorological department said the north-south trough, which is affecting the southern states, is currently weakening and is at 0.9 km above average sea level.

The north-south basin already formed at altitude extends from western Vidarbha through interior Karnataka to southern Tamil Nadu at 1.5 km above sea level. At altitude it stretches from the eastern parts of Bihar to the southern coastal region of Odisha.