AP Weekly Round-Up: Here are the Major Happenings From August 9 - August 14

It is all known that Jagan Mohan Reddy led government in Andhra Pradesh is focusing more on welfare schemes and has launched yet another scheme in the last week. Apart from the welfare schemes, Chief Minister is reviewed on various departments and took decisions on the same. However, we are here with the most crucial developments that took place in the state.

YV Subba Reddy appointed as TTD chairman for second time



The Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision over the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The Jagan government on Sunday issued orders appointing YV Subba Reddy as TTD chairman once again. It is learned that the tenure of TTD board members ended last month.



Polavaram update



The construction of the Lower Coffer Diaphragm wall at Polavaram is underway. Megha Engineering company Vice President Rangarajan, Water Resources Department DEE MKDV Prasad, and others performed puja and started works on Monday. Megha Engineering has started construction work on the Diaphragm Wall, which is 96 meters long, 10 meters deep, and 1.2 meters wide.



YSR Nethanna Nestham launched



The YSRCP governmentheaded by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the 'YSR Nethanna Nestham' for the third year in a row despite the Corona crisis. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday deposited Rs 192.08 crore in the accounts of 80,032 eligible beneficiaries under the 'YSR Nethanna Nestam' in a virtual manner from his camp office in Tadepalli.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Srisailam



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his sudden tour to Andhra Pradesh visited the Srisailam temple. He offered prayers to goddess Bhramaramba and lord Mallikarjuna in Kurnool on August 12. The Union Minister's visit was said to be entirely personal who was accompanied by his family.