AP Weekly Roundup: Here Are The Latest Developments In The last Week October 3 - October 8

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy always goes on a welfare path! Even in the first week of October, he launched a few welfare programs to help poor people. Along with these schemes, people witnessed a few scams in the last week. So, we are here with the developments that took place in AP state…



Massive land scam reported in Chittoor

The massive land scam has come to light in the Chittoor district where the perpetrators have created false documents for 2,300 acres and uploaded them online. Tirupati CID DSP Ravi Kumar said that a case has been registered against six people so far and five have been arrested in connection with the scam. He told the media that the value of the land was estimated at Rs 500 crore.

YS Jagan launches Swechha program

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Swechha' program at the Tadepalli Camp office, which aims at the health and hygiene of women and adolescent girls. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that the goal of the 'Swechha' program is to focus on the health and hygiene of women and girls.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor loses no confidence motion

The no-confidence motion against East Godavari District's Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunkara Pavani and Deputy Mayor Sathibabu has been put for voting on Tuesday. This was announced by the Proceedings Officer, JC Laxmisha. He revealed that the outcome of the no-confidence motion was kept in reserve in the wake of the court verdict.

AP High Court orders govt. to pat MGNREGA bills

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given a key verdict regarding the payment of pending bills under the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Andhra Pradesh. The court which heard 1013 petitions directed the government to pay the bills within four weeks. The High Court had earlier struck down a circular issued by the government seeking a 20 per cent reduction in employment guarantee pending bills.

RGUKT 2021 results announced

The results of RGUKT 2021 CET for admissions into four IIIT Universities in the state have been released on Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday released the results at the Ongole IIIT Campus.