AP Weekly Roundup: Latest Developments In The Last Festive Week, Take A Look!

Last week was a complete festive week being Navaratri… All the people celebrated the auspicious Dussehra festival with much joy. Well, even the Andhra Pradesh Government also witnessed some major developments in the week… Take a look!

AP High Court bids farewell to Justice AK Goswami

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has bid farewell to the former chief justice AK Goswami who was transferred to Chhattisgarh High Court. The chief justice was replaced by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra who has taken oath on October 13 as the new chief justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

YS Jagan launched Children's Cardiac Centre at Tirupati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Tirupati and initiated several development programs. He inaugurated the Sri Padmavathi Children's Cardiac Centre at Tirupati BIRRD Hospital on Monday and later inaugurated the modernized Alipiri footpath along with the Gomandiram.

Three Maoists dead in an encounter at AOB

The exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists at the Andhra-Odisha border on Tuesday leaving three Maoists dead. The incident has caused a stir at the Andhra-Odisha border. According to reports, the Maoists opened fire on the security forces while conducting a combing operation in the Tulsipahad forest area of Malkangiri district on the Andhra-Odisha border on Tuesday morning.

APPSC releases notifications for various posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a notification regarding the filling of vacancies in various departments of the government. An announcement has been made to fill 38 vacant posts in various departments.

15 candidates in fray for Badvel by-election

The process of withdrawal of nominations for the Badvel by-election has ended on Wednesday wherein several candidates withdrew their nominations. After the withdrawal of nominations by several candidates, as many as 15 candidates are in the fray for polling on October 30.

AP govt. extends night curfew

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to extend the night curfew in the state till the end of this month. The curfew will be in place from 12 noon to 5 am as per covid-19 rules. Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary health department, issued orders on curfew hours.