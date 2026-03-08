AP will produce quantum computers for world: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state would soon start producing quantum computers for the world.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said: "Today, we are all talking about Silicon Valley; in the future, people will talk about a Quantum Valley in Amaravati."

"By the year-end, manufacturing will start, and we will supply quantum computers to the world".

Andhra Pradesh is setting up a dedicated Quantum Valley tech park in Amaravati, aiming to become a global hub for quantum computing research, development, and manufacturing.

The Chief Minister further said that state is being developed as a technology-driven and business-friendly destination with innovation hubs planned in Amaravati. According to him, Amaravati is being planned as a creative city aimed at attracting innovators, entrepreneurs and global investors.

Naidu said specialised zones including Drone City, Aerospace City and Electronics City are being developed as part of the capital’s growth strategy. He said the state also plans to establish artificial intelligence data centres, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a future destination for Artificial Intelligence.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to building a business-friendly environment by improving infrastructure and simplifying approvals. “If investments come, permissions will be given without delay,” he said, adding that the state aims to attract global technology companies and advanced industries.

Speaking on the theme “Technology – Good Governance – Future,” Naidu said Indians are playing a major role in the development of several countries and are visible across global technology ecosystems. He said India’s rapid progress has been driven by early adoption of reforms in sectors such as technology and telecommunications.

Addressing demographic trends, the Chief Minister said many countries are facing rapid ageing populations and declining fertility rates. He said Southern States in India are working on a population management approach aimed at increasing fertility levels from about 1.5 to the replacement rate of 2.1.

Naidu noted that three decades ago, he had campaigned for family planning, but demographic realities now require a shift toward population management. He said awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage families to have two or more children.

The state government, he said, is considering incentives to encourage larger families, including financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for the birth of a third child and a monthly support of Rs 1,000. Other incentives such as childcare leave are also under consideration. The Chief Minister said a Global Leadership Centre is also being planned in Amaravati to support policy dialogue, leadership training and international cooperation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the organisers invited Naidu as a special speaker, marking the first time a Chief Minister addressed the forum since the dialogue began in 2016.