AP zeroes in on `1.5-L cr National Highways push

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh, as part of its strategy to boost the state’s infrastructure and transform logistics, has zeroed in on a Rs 1.50-lakh-crore programme to develop its National Highways (NH), whose total length in the state has been put at 8,360 km.

The Rs 1.50-lakh-crore NH development programme, covering 4,739 km across the State, involves projects executed under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh has lined up 165 highway projects involving an outlay of Rs 1,50,283 crore. Of these, 61 projects, covering 2,538 km and worth Rs 1,14,623 crore, fall under NHAI, while MoRTH is handling 104 projects stretching 2,200.8 km with a budget of Rs 35,660 crore. Work is underway on 124 projects spanning 2,856 km and valued at about Rs 64,073 crore.

Aside from the NH initiatives, the state government is executing its own integrated logistics and transport master plan aimed at building multimodal connectivity. Andhra Pradesh’s total road length now stands at 1,59,939 km, including 8,360 km of national highways and 12,643 km of state highways. The state’s logistics vision integrates this vast road network with ports, railways, airports, and industrial corridors to create end-to-end connectivity from production clusters to export gateways.

Central to this strategy is enhancing port connectivity. The government has identified 23 port and harbour linkage projects covering 432 km at an estimated cost of Rs 18,485 crore. These projects are intended to strengthen last-mile access to major ports such as Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Mulapeta. Improved port connectivity is expected to significantly reduce turnaround time for exports and imports, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a competitive maritime hub on the east coast.

On the rail front, Andhra Pradesh currently has a total railway track length of 9,454 km and a route length of 6,471 km. The state is strategically placed to benefit from two major dedicated freight corridors, including the East Coast Corridor (Kharagpur–Vijayawada -- 1,080 km) and the North–South Corridor (Itarsi–Nagpur–Nidubrolu -- 890 km). These freight arteries will link industrial clusters to ports and decongest existing passenger routes. The state government has proposed additional rail projects also worth Rs 33,630 crore, including Nadikudi–Srikalahasti, Guntur–Guntakal, and Gunadala–Mustabad bypass lines, aimed at improving freight mobility.

In parallel, studies are underway for building high-speed elevated corridors between Hyderabad–Bengaluru (592 km) and Hyderabad–Chennai (744 km), which will enhance both passenger and freight connectivity across southern India. Officials emphasise that coordination between multiple agencies, such as NHAI, MoRTH, Indian Railways, and the state’s infrastructure departments, will be critical to ensure timely project delivery. Effective land acquisition and faster clearances will also determine the pace of implementation.

If executed as planned, the combination of national highway expansion, port linkages, and freight corridor integration could transform Andhra Pradesh into a major logistics hub, bolstering its role in the national freight grid and supporting the state’s broader industrial and export ambitions.