APCC chief Sake Sailajanath tests Covid positive

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath was tested positive to Covid-19, according to a statement issued by Andhra Ratna Bhavan, State party headquarters, here on Wednesday. The statement said that the PCC president is now in home isolation.

The PCC chief stated that he got infected with the virus despite strictly observing Covid appropriate behaviour.

However, there is no need to worry, he added and advised Congress leaders and others, who contacted him recently, to undergo corona test and take necessary precautions.

Sailajanath said that he is healthy and he would be back in the office soon. He appealed to people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear mask without fail.