Apco, Lepakshi announce design contest

Vijayawada: A unique opportunity has opened up for designers, artisans, and creative individuals across Andhra Pradesh with the announcement of a State-Level design competition to re-imagine traditional handicrafts and handlooms as modern souvenir products.

The competition has been officially announced by Vishwa M, vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC), and is being jointly organised by Apco and Lepakshi, in collaboration with the National Institute of Design (NID), Vijayawada.

This initiative aims at fostering innovation among local weavers and artisans while preserving the cultural identity of Andhra Pradesh. It invites entries in ten traditional clusters—five each in handicrafts and handlooms—including Kondapally and Etikoppaka toys, leather puppetry, wood carvings, Kalamkari block prints, Dharmavaram and Uppada silks, Mangalagiri fabric, and more.

The handloom category also encourages development of utility-based products such as scarves, ties, shawls, and waistcoats. Announcing the competition, Vishwa M emphasised that the goal is to connect heritage with modern design sensibilities, offering creative individuals an opportunity to showcase Andhra’s artisanal excellence on new platforms. The competition is open to all residents of Andhra Pradesh above the age of 18—artisans, students, designers, or independent creators.

A total of Rs 5 lakh in cash prizes will be awarded to 30 winners, with top entries selected based on innovation, craftsmanship, feasibility, and sustainability by a panel of judges from NID-AP, the Development Commissioner’s Office, APCO, and Lepakshi. Participants are required to submit their physical souvenir samples to the nearest Lepakshi or APCO showroom by 16th July 16 within 30 days of the official launch on June 17. The interested contestants may visit the portals for complete competition guidelines and updates: https://lepakshihandicrafts.gov.in https://www.apcofabrics.com