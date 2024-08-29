APEDB invites applications for various posts

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), which is headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has invited applications for various posts.

Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said they are inviting the best talent to join the APEDB in the journey to develop Andhra Pradesh as India’s premier investor-friendly destination.

“If you’re self-driven, talented and with a passion to change the economic landscape of AP, we are looking for you,” he posted on X with a link for submitting applications.

The APEDB is looking for two associate vice presidents, five general managers, five managers for investment promotion, export promotion and project facilitation for various sectors and one manager for external trade engagement and investment promotion.

Lokesh posted that 30 years ago, Chandrababu Naidu saw the opportunity to develop a world-class IT ecosystem in Hyderabad. By identifying this opportunity early and inspiring a team with his vision, he brought the world’s largest corporates to make investments in Hyderabad and make it a global IT/ITES powerhouse, he added.

“Once again, Andhra Pradesh is at the cusp of history, with global majors looking to establish large manufacturing and services complexes here. We are developing a framework to take advantage of our best-in-class infrastructure and high-quality manpower and welcome investors to the state,” wrote Lokesh.

On August 16, the Chief Minister announced Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Co-Chair for the Task Force for Economic Development of Andhra Pradesh. The Task Force headed by the Chief Minister will have intellectuals and industry leaders as its members and will mainly focus on the steps to take Andhra Pradesh to the number one position in the country by 2027 with the Vision-2047.

The state government also decided to establish the Centre for Global Leadership in Amaravati with the active partnership of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Tata Group agreed to be a partner in the Centre for Global Leadership.