APEPDCL CMD advises people to donate blood, save lives

Visakhapatnam: It is the responsibility of every citizen to be involved in social service, underlined APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi.

Speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society at the APEPDCL corporate office on Saturday, he explained the importance of blood donation to the employees and the need to save lives.

He called upon volunteers to actively participate in such service-oriented programmes. “APEPDCL employees should always be at the forefront of service activities,” the CMD said. Inspiring others to follow suit, he donated blood at the camp.

Projects director T. Vanaja, operations director T. V. Surya Prakash, finance director S. Haribabu, CGMs V. Vijaya Lalitha, B. Ashok Kumar, D. Suman Kalyani, general managers, and corporate office staff participated in the camp.