APEPDCL-EESL join hands for advanced energy initiatives

Visakhapatnam: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the ministry of power, proposed a series of advanced, cost-effective energy initiatives in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), recognising the state’s proactive clean energy policies.

At a meeting held at the APEPDCL corporate office, CMD Pruthvitej Immadi and newly appointed EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit discussed a joint roadmap to promote sustainable growth and climate action through world-class energy technologies. EESL hailed APEPDCL as one of India’s best-performing DISCOMs for energy efficiency.

Andhra Pradesh is a frontrunner under the UJALA scheme, saving 2,863 million kWh annually, equivalent to Rs 1,145 crore and 573 mw in avoided peak demand — about 6 per cent of India’s total savings. The state also leads in LED streetlighting, with over 30 lakh lights installed, setting a national example through the globally recognised ‘Vizag Model.’

APEPDCL was the first discom to launch an e-Retail facility with EESL, allowing consumers to buy energy-efficient appliances online. EESL has also proposed collaboration on e-mobility, EV charging infrastructure, rooftop solar, smart metering, and small-scale solar plants to boost rural power reliability and cut emissions.