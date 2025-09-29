APEPDCL gets nod to set up CoE for energy transition

Vijayawada: In a landmark step towards ensuring long-term energy security and sustainability, the State government has approved the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) here.

The initiative, spearheaded by Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL) marks a significant advancement in the State’s efforts to promote renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency and clean technology innovation.

The State’s first Super Energy Conservation Building Code (Super ECBC) building, constructed by APEPDCL at Sagar Nagar in the city with an investment of Rs 13.5 crore (including a grant of Rs 5 crore from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power will now be transformed into this Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The proposal was approved at the AP Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) meeting held recently. Future expenditures will be shared among AP DISCOMs, APGENCO and APTRANSCO under a collaborative model.

The CoEET, to be established as a registered society, will serve as a collaborative platform for innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, and policy support in the clean energy sector.

Its vision is to position AP as a national leader in energy transition, in line with India’s energy goals and global climate commitments, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, said.

During an interaction with the CMD of APEPDCL, the Media Adviser (Southern States) of BEE A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, and officials of APSECM (SDA), Vijayanand expressed confidence that the CoEET will emerge as a role model in the country for driving energy transition.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consistently emphasised the need for innovative and long-term programs to provide world-class power infrastructure, optimize energy costs, and support future urbanisation, IT and industrial promotion, employment generation, and overall economic growth.

With support from MNRE, MoP, BEE, EESL, PFC, REC, and coordinated efforts of key State departments and consumers, the Energy Department is committed to implementing the Integrated Clean Energy Policy (2024–29), the Chief Secretary said.

Prudhvitej Immadi, CMD of APEPDCL in a presentation informed that the CoEET will leverage the State’s coastal advantage,

abundant renewable energy potential and strong infrastructure base to foster applied research and pilot projects in clean energy, build a skilled workforce through training and capacity-building programs, incubate startups and promote entrepreneurship in energy technologies and provide data-driven policy support and regulatory insights.

Chandra Sekhara Reddy later said CoEET will promote industry-academia partnership, R&D activity, startup mentoring and skill development as per the objectives of the Centre and AP government.