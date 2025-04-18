APEPDCL’s DSM initiative to boost energy efficiency

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and ICF Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., officially launched the demand side management (DSM) initiative aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing electricity consumption, especially during peak demand periods.

This initiative forms a key part of a wider programme ‘capacity building of DISCOMs’ supported by BEE across the south zone, covering DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The programme seeks to achieve at least a 10 per cent reduction in peak electricity demand, enhance grid reliability and promote sustainable energy practices through consumer-friendly, cost-effective solutions.

The core focus of the programme is the replacement of conventional tube lights and ceiling fans with energy-efficient LED tube lights and high-efficiency BLDC fans. Overall, the initiative is set to deliver a total peak load reduction of 80 MW and annual energy savings of 230 MU, a substantial contribution to energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction.

As part of the event, prior registered consumers were also provided with energy-efficient BLDC fans and LED tube lights, underscoring APEPDCL’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of efficient technologies at the grassroots level.

The launch event was marked by the presence of D Chandram, director of Finance and HR, APEPDCL, T Sivaram Kumar, OSD to CEO, APSECM and J Srinivasa Rao, CGM – Energy Conservation and Solar Energy, APEPDCL, Gurpreet Chug, managing director, ICF Consulting India Pvt. Ltd.