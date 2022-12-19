APERC pushes discoms to create awareness on saving energy

Vijayawada: Stating that adopting energy conservation and energy efficiency in our daily lives is very essential, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy advised power distribution companies (discoms) and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to focus on large scale involvement of consumers in energy conservation awareness programmes to take energy efficiency to the doorsteps of each and every consumer.

During a virtual a review meeting with discoms, APSECM and APSEEDCO officials on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Week being celebrated from December 14 to December 20, 2022, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy suggested that APSECM conduct exclusive massive awareness campaigns involving all categories of consumers to disseminate the impact of energy efficiency and the role of consumers for providing a sustainable environment to future generations.

"As each unit saved is worth two units produced, everyone should take energy conservation and efficiency as a social responsibility which is the pressing priority," he said.

The APERC chairman asked discoms and APSEEDCO to chalk out implementation plan on fast track mode for facilitating modern energy efficient appliances to domestic consumers. As the domestic sector consumes around 25 per cent of the total energy demand of the state, the energy efficient appliances project would help in reducing peak demand and help in ensuring 24x7 quality and reliable power supply to consumers.

Justice Reddy congratulated APSECM for winning 1st prize in the prestigious National Energy Conservation Awards in the State Designated Agency (SDA) category in Group-2 (states that consume energy between 5 and 15 million tonne of oil equivalent) and receiving the award from President of India.

State special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand along with APSECM officials informed the APERC chairman that similar to National Energy Conservation Awards, APSECM has taken initiative to conduct State level Energy Conservation Awards (SECA)-2022 competition to encourage organisations/establishments that showed significant performance in the area of energy conservation and energy efficiency.

The special CS also said that the competition is being conducted among different categories of consumers in industries, building and institutions. The categories are thermal power plants, textiles and micro, small and medium enterprises under industries category, panchayats under institutions category and RTC bus stands, bus depots, hospitals and office buildings (both government and private) under buildings category.

"There is a tremendous response was witnessed with 92 participation entries from various Industrial units, building sector and institutions," he said. Under the building sector, 46 applications were received that include office buildings, depots from Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation and various hospitals in the state. As many as 33 applications were received from gram panchayats under the institutions category and 13 applications from textiles, thermal power plants and micro, small and medium enterprises were received under the industry category.