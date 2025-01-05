APERC to hold public hearing from Jan 7

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed that the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold a public hearing on January 7, 8 and 10 on the electricity charges (tariff) proposals to be implemented for the financial year 2025-26.

Public opinion will be taken on the Annual Revenue Requirement report (ARR) submitted by the three power distribution companies to APERC on the 7th and 8th at ‘A’ convention centre in Brindavan Colony in Vijayawada.

The consumers and people can express their grievances in the public opinion poll which will be held directly from 10.30 am to 1 pm and through video conference from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on January 10 at Kurnool APERC office.

Officials of Andhra Pradesh Energy Department, APTransco, APGENCO, APEPDCL, APSPDCL and APCPDCL will participate in the programme along with APERC officials.

APERC Chairman (in-charge) Thakur Rama Singh said that those who want to express their views in the public opinion gathering programme can participate through their nearest SE office or EE office.

As part of it, APERC conducted a mock public hearing through video conference in corporate, circle and division offices of three electricity distribution companies across the state.