Apex court ruling, slap in the face of Naidu govt

Tadepalli: Terming the Supreme Court verdict as a slap in the face of Chandrababu Naidu government, YSRCP has demanded an apology by all those who had passed uncharitable remarks against the Party leadership.

Speaking to media here on Friday, MLC Varudu Kalyani said, the apex court directing the release of anchor Kommineni Srinivasa Rao shows that the coalition government has been filing false cases with no substance but with arrogance and vindictive approach.

The court verdict makes it clear that the government has been filling false cases to settle scores and to gag the press and those who have been questioning the failures of the government and using it as a tool for diversion politics.

From Chandrababu Naidu, to Lokesh to women Ministers and others in the ruling dispensation stand exposed that the red book constitution is a bubble and they should apologise to YSRCP leadership for passing objectionable remarks, she said and demanded their resignation.

In the year bygone, the coalition government has not fulfilled a single poll promise and the Talliki Vandanam scheme, three LPG cylinders and free bus to women, besides pensions and stipend to unemployed are all broken promises. Amaravati capital city has turned out to be a money making mission for a favoured few, as the 50,000 house site pattas given to poor by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were cancelled by Chandrababu Naidu which shows the intent, she said.

The apex court order reflects the existence of democracy and safeguard of fundamental rights and has exposed the vindictive nature of coalition government.